Panama Teachers to Resume Classes on Wednesday

The teachers voted to end the strike while talks continue on several demands.

By Lourdes García Armuelles (La Estrella de Panama)

HAVANA TIMES – The teachers of the Veragüense Educators Association (AEVE) approved on Tuesday the lifting of the national strike that they decreed in early July in support of the protests arising throughout Panama over the high cost of living.

The decision will allow teachers to return to the classrooms on Wednesday, to continue with the school year.

“Starting tomorrow, teachers throughout the country, as well as those with difficult access, will return to their jobs,” Luis Sánchez from AEVE told the media after concluding the plenary meeting.

The announcement ending the national strike was supported by teachers from Penonomé, Los Santos, Herrera, Colón, Chiriquí, Changuinola, David, Aguadulce, Tolé, etc.

[The teachers strike and numerous roadblocks had partially paralyzed the country throughout July forcing the government to the negotiating table to address eight consensus demands. Those talks are still underway in Penonome in central Panama.]

The Veraguas Teachers Association representative explained that he withdrew the document that maintained the national strike and insisted to Minister of Education, Maruja Gorday de Villalobos, to add some protections to the teachers.

“Today the agreement with the government was signed, but the most important thing is that we received a note from the minister that says they are going to commit to follow-up on the agreements and provide adequate treatment for their colleagues,” said Sanchez.

In this way, Aeve joins the various teachers’ organizations in the country that signed Monday with the Ministry of Education the agreement to lift the strike they had maintained for 26 days and agreed to return to classes. They also agreed to a schedule to make up the classes lost.

The Ministry of Education also promised to faithfully comply with the consensus reached at the dialogue table between various popular organizations and the government, which includes the installation -on August 13th- of a follow-up table for agreed upon educational issues.

