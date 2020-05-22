Pedro Aznar (Argentina) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Pedro Aznar from Argentina with the song “Nocturno Suburbano” from the album “Quebrado Vivo” (2009).

It is sampled on the chorus of great US saxophonist Kamasi Washington’s “Street Fighter Mas”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdyabrdFMC8







Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]l.com