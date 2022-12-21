Peru Expels Mexican Ambassador for Granting Asylum to Family of Ousted President Pedro Castillo

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Peruvian government on Tuesday ordered Mexico’s ambassador to leave the country within three days, declaring him “persona non grata.” The move comes after Mexico granted asylum to the family of ousted former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was impeached and detained earlier this month. Castillo was arrested while on his way to the Mexican Embassy in Lima to seek protection. Castillo’s removal triggered mass protests across Peru that have left at least 25 people dead and hundreds injured by the police and military.

