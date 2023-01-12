Peru Protest Death Toll Reaches 48

after ouster of President Pedro Castillo

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, the death toll from anti-government demonstrations has risen to 48 following the ouster and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo last month. Health officials said 37 civilians and six police officers were injured Wednesday after fresh clashes erupted in the city of Cusco.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in the city of Juliaca held a mass funeral procession for 17 people killed Monday after security forces opened fire on protesters calling on Castillo’s successor Dina Boluarte to resign.

Among the dead was 17-year-old Yamileth Aroquipa, a psychology student and volunteer at a shelter for abandoned animals who was fatally shot in the abdomen. Her mother spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Dominga Hancco: “The assassin Dina, why doesn’t she have blood on her face? My young daughter had such a bright future ahead. She wanted to visit many countries. She was a psychologist.”

