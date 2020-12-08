Peru Repeals Pro-Corporate Farm Law After Labor Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Peruvian lawmakers repealed a highly contested agricultural law, following five days of demonstrations led by farmworkers across the country.

At least one person was killed Thursday when police opened fire on protesters.

On Friday, Peru’s newly appointed interim president, Francisco Sagasti, sent a bill to Congress revoking the law. It sought to increase agricultural exports and give exporters tax breaks. Farmworkers said it benefited corporations while slashing their wages and worsening working conditions.

