Peruvian Congress Rejects Impeachment Attempt Against President Dina Boluarte

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Peru’s Congress voted against advancing the impeachment process for President Dina Boluarte as she faces a corruption probe dubbed “Rolexgate.” Boluarte has been accused of illegally acquiring more than a dozen luxury watches and jewelry over the past three years. The deeply unpopular president came to power following the December 2022 ousting of Pedro Castillo from office. Since then, she has back-tracked on a pledge to hold early presidential elections, and oversaw a deadly crackdown on protests following Castillo’s ouster. Dozens of people were killed by security forces in what Amnesty International says may constitute extrajudicial killings.

Read more news here on Havana Times.