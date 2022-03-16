Peruvian President Responds After Vote to Impeach Him

Opposition legislators first moved to impeach Peruvian President Pedro Castillo back in Novembrer 2021. File photo: Guadalupe Pardo/AP

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday rejected allegations of corruption after Congress voted to begin impeachment proceedings against him this week. Castillo, a leftist former teacher and union leader, vowed to correct errors made by his administration and signaled the need for a larger government overhaul.

President Pedro Castillo: “Peru is currently experiencing an unprecedented institutional crisis involving the three levels of government. This has a negative impact on the quality of the public services that we as a state provide to the population. This situation cannot continue.”

Castillo’s approval rating has plummeted to 26% since taking office last July. Peru has had five presidents since 2016.

