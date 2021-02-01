Police Arrest Over 5,100 at Protests Across Russia

By Democracy Now

Foto: Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Across Russia, riot police cracked down on mass protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. They arrested over 5,100 people on Sunday, with many reports of violence.

The new US Secretary of State Tony Blinken condemned the use of “harsh tactics” against the protesters. In the Siberian city of Yakutsk, protesters braved temperatures of minus 43 degrees to protest.

Ivan: “I came to a rally for the first time today. I am tired of the despotism and lawlessness of the authorities. No questions have been answered. I want clarity, openness and change.”

