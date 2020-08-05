Police in Colorado Detain Black Mother and 4 Girls at Gunpoint

Oh, it was just a mistake!

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Police in Aurora Colorado detained a Black family at gunpoint on Sunday after mistaking their vehicle for one that was stolen. Video has gone viral showing police ordering a woman and four girls to lie facedown at gunpoint in a parking lot. The girls ranged in age from 6 to 17. Two of the girls were handcuffed. In the shocking video the girls can be heard crying and screaming.

Brittany Gilliam said she was taking her daughter, sister, and nieces to get their nails done when Aurora police drew guns on their parked vehicle. The Aurora police department has apologized and said they opened an internal investigation.

Last year in Aurora, Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old African American massage therapist, died after he was tackled by police, placed in a chokehold and then injected with ketamine by paramedics. At the time he was walking home from picking up an iced tea for his brother at a convenience store.