Polish Border Guards Fire Tear Gas & Water Cannons at Asylum-Seekers

At the Poland-Belarus border.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In eastern Poland, border guards fired tear gas and water cannons Tuesday at hundreds of asylum-seekers who tried to push their way through a razor wire barrier erected along the Poland-Belarus border. Some of the refugees responded by throwing sticks, stones, and bottles at soldiers in riot gear. Many of the migrants have spent weeks enduring freezing temperatures in squalid camps hoping to reach the European Union to apply for asylum.

On Monday, the E.U. threatened new sanctions against Belarus, accusing it of encouraging migrants to cross into Poland in retaliation for earlier sanctions imposed after Belarus cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

