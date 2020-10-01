Powerful Cuban General Punished by USA

Cuban general Luis Alberto Rodríguez, a former son-in-law of Communist Party chief Raul Castro.

HAVANA TIMES – The United States Department of the Treasury imposed new economic sanctions against a top Cuban general on Wednesday. The move is part of the pressure campaign carried out by the Trump Administration against the Castro – Diaz Canel government, Europa Press reported.



The US Government singled out General Luis Alberto Rodriguez, head of the most important military business conglomerate in Cuba. His name adds to the list of Cubans sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department.



Rodriguez, head of Grupo de Administración Empresarial SA (GAESA), is a former son-in-law of Communist Party leader Raul Castro. Washington justified the sanction saying the general acted “against the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela.”

US committment or the Trump reelection campaign?

The measure includes the freezing of his assets under US jurisdiction, although there is no information if such assets exist. Moreover, he cannot carry out transactions involving individuals and entities of the US.



“Today’s actions demonstrate the great commitment of the United States to end economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban Government or its Army, its intelligence, its security agencies or its personnel at the expense of the Cuban people,” said the Treasury in a statement.



In this sense, the text ensures continued US “support for the Cuban people in their desire to achieve a democratic government and respect for Human Rights, including freedom of religion, expression and association.”

Most political observers believe the Trump administration’s main interest in Cubans is about Cuban-American votes in Florida. The State is considered crucial for the president’s reelection campaign.

Nonetheless, the US Treasury stated: “Until these rights and freedoms are respected, we will hold the regime responsible for its actions.”

Read more news and commentary from Cuba here.