Powerful Hurricane Beryl Enters the Caribbean

Beryl smashed into Grenada’s Carriacou Island with highly dangerous winds of 150 mph (240 kph). Damage reports will be forthcoming.

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, hit the island of Carriacou, a dependency of Grenada in the Winward Islands, at the gateway to the Caribbean, on Monday morning with 150 mph (240 kph) winds, according to the National Hurricane Center based in Miami.

As Beryl passes over the Winward Islands and moves into the central Caribbean, Jamaica appears to be in the most danger followed by a possible landing in the southeastern Yucatan Peninsula or northern Belize.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago. A hurricane watch is in place for Jamaica.

While Cuba does not currently appear on the projected path of the powerful hurricane, civil defense authorities are keeping a strict vigilance on its movement and its effect on peripheral rains and storm surges.

