President of Russian Duma Arrives Today in Nicaragua

President of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin with President Vladimir Putin

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – The President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, Gustavo Porras, summoned all deputies to a plenary session this Thursday, February 24th, as they host the visit of the President of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Tomorrow everyone is summoned for the visit that so far has been announced by the president of the State Duma of the Russian Federation for around 11:00 in the morning,” said Porras on Wednesday.

The president of the Nicaraguan parliament made it clear that they are not sure of the arrival time of the Russian delegation’s flight on Wednesday.

On February 17 it was announced through an official communiqué published on the website of the Russian legislature that Volodin would make an official visit to Cuba and Nicaragua, on February 23 and 24 respectively, and that it included a meeting with Nicaraguan deputies.

The communiqué specifies that the Russian official is coming to Nicaragua to discuss “issues of bilateral cooperation and further development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue” with the deputies of the National Assembly.

“The president of the State Duma is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of parliaments and state leaders. On February 24, Vyacheslav Volodin will address members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Nicaragua,” the communiqué stated.

Volodin’s arrival will take place one week after the arrival in the country of Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, who was in Managua on Thursday, February 17.

With confrontation looming with the US and Europe over an incursion into the Ukraine top Russian officials have been visiting allies in Washington’s back yard: Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

The National Assembly in Nicaragua is a body controlled by a majority of deputies of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party headed by Daniel Ortega. There are 75 Sandinista deputies out of a total of 91. The remaining 15 do not oppose or discuss the decisions of the majority, which is why critics consider them collaborators of the Ortega regime.

The State Duma is one of the chambers of the Russian parliament, the Federal Assembly. It is a legislative authority consisting of 450 members elected for five years. Its main tasks are approving constitutional and federal laws, control the activities of the Russian Government, the appointment and dismissal of the heads of the Central Bank, the Accounts Chamber, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, declaring amnesties and matters of international parliamentary cooperation, according to the website.

Analysts consulted by La Prensa indicated that Borisov’s arrival is part of the ongoing search for support by Vladimir Putin’s government, as tensions mount with the United States due to the conflict over Ukraine.

Russia is the main destination for Nicaraguan official delegations

Last year, Russia was a recurring destination for delegates of the Ortega regime, to participate in meetings or encounters with Russian officials. The delegations were headed by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and have included two sons of the presidential couple Ortega-Murillo, Laureano and Rafael.

Russia was one of the few countries that celebrated the results of the controversial November 7 presidential elections in Nicaragua last year, through its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. But Vladimir Putin’s special greetings and congratulations came three days after the disputed elections.

Laureano and Daniel Edmundo Ortega Murillo, sons of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, participated as electoral observers in the legislative elections of the Russian Federation, which took place last September 18 and 19, reported the official media, on the invitation was done by Volodin.

“At the invitation of comrade Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, a delegation of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua is in Russia accompanying the legislative electoral process of that country,” stated the official media “El 19 Digital.”

Likewise, the magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Council, Alma Nubia Baltodano Marcenaro, was part of the official Nicaraguan delegation.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times