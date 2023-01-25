Prominent Cameroonian Journalist Martinez Zogo Found Murdered

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Cameroon, well-known journalist Martinez Zogo was found dead near the capital Yaounde Sunday, five days after he was kidnapped. Zogo was the director of the radio station Amplitude FM and frequently reported on corruption. Reporters Without Borders said he recently discussed a case of embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections. Press freedom groups are calling for an impartial investigation and accountability for Zogo’s murder.

