Protesters Block Transfer of 100,000 Tons of Russian Oil

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Greenpeace activists blocked the transfer of 100,000 tons of Russian oil between two supertankers off Denmark’s northern coast on Thursday. Activists in kayaks joined swimmers in heavy protective gear who braved frigid temperatures to place their bodies in between the two giant ships in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience.

Sune Scheller: “I would like to inform you that we are conducting a peaceful protest, and we have swimmers and kayaks in the water on the starboard side of the Pertamina Prime. You cannot proceed with berthing alongside the Pertamina Prime. There are people in the water.”

The activists painted “Oil fuels war” in English and “No to War” in Russian on the hull of one of the supertankers. Greenpeace says Russian fossil fuels continue to arrive at European ports despite pledges by countries to halt imports. In a statement, the group said, “It is clear that fossil fuels and the money flowing into them is at the root cause of the climate crisis, conflicts, and war, causing immense suffering to people all over the world.”

