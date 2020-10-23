Protesters Decry Trump’s “Remain in Mexico”

Policy for Asylum Seekers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, protesters marched near the U.S. border in Tijuana Wednesday demanding the Trump administration end its “Remain in Mexico” policy for people seeking asylum in the United States. Immigration activist Paulina Olvera says the policy has been especially cruel for asylum seekers during the pandemic.

Paulina Olvera: “Because many of them have spent months here, some even a year waiting, and since the pandemic, the border has been closed completely to asylum seekers, and they’re in legal limbo. They don’t know when they’re going to have their next hearing. They have no protection from Mexico and the United States. And I believe many of them are struggling even to just eat. It affects everything, including mental health.”