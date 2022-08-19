Protesters in Argentina Demand Relief from Poverty and High Inflation

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, massive anti-government protests continue denouncing worsening unemployment, poverty and skyrocketing inflation and living costs. On Wednesday, thousands of workers, union members and social justice advocates took to the streets of Buenos Aires demanding the government of President Alberto Fernández increase living wages and to do more to address the crisis.

Dina Sánchez: “Today in Argentina, it is a privilege to eat. In other words, such a fundamental right for families, especially for many women who are heads of household, today they cannot even guarantee daily milk for their children. In Argentina, there are many problems. We, from the popular movements, are proposing that we have to move forward with a universal basic wage, an income that would at least put an end to indigence in Argentina.”