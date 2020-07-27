Protesters in Honduras Demand Release of Garifuna Land Defenders
HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, protests continue demanding the return of five Garífuna land defenders who were kidnapped last week in the northern coastal town of Triunfo de la Cruz. On Saturday, police reportedly began shooting at a crowd of protesters. Garífuna leaders believe the Honduran police and military are involved in the disappearance. This is Miriam Miranda, a Garífuna leader with the group Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras, speaking from her home in Honduras Sunday.
Miriam Miranda: “What happened eight days ago today is the reflection of a systemic persecution and systemic repression, but also a well-crafted plan on behalf of the Honduran state to exterminate the Garífuna community.”