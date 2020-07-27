Protesters in Honduras Demand Release of Garifuna Land Defenders

Photo: Twitter @ofraneh

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, protests continue demanding the return of five Garífuna land defenders who were kidnapped last week in the northern coastal town of Triunfo de la Cruz. On Saturday, police reportedly began shooting at a crowd of protesters. Garífuna leaders believe the Honduran police and military are involved in the disappearance. This is Miriam Miranda, a Garífuna leader with the group Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras, speaking from her home in Honduras Sunday.