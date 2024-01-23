Protesters Take to German Streets to Decry Rise of Far Right, Xenophobia

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Germany, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend in nationwide protests against the rise of the far right. The protests came days after a German news outlet reported members of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party recently took part in a meeting where a plan was discussed to mass deport immigrants and “non-assimilated citizens.” German protesters decried the growing rise of the far right.

Martin: “It is particularly important to me because I have the feeling that the same thing is happening again, as it happened with the Nazis back then. The whole shift to the right is being normalized. People would rather work with the right than with the left. And it’s important to set an example. There are left-wingers. We are here, we are many, and we are against it.”

