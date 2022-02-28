Protests Around the Globe Condemn Invasion of Ukraine

Russian Police Arrested Thousands of anti-war demonstrators





By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Protesters have taken to the streets of cities across the globe in solidarity with Ukraine. In Berlin, officials say at least 100,000 people rallied at an antiwar protest Sunday; Greenpeace Germany says half a million people turned out.

Meanwhile, Russian demonstrators risked a violent crackdown by police as they took to the streets of at least four dozen cities on Sunday. One Russian rights group puts the number of demonstrators arrested since the start of the invasion at 6,000. This is a protester in Moscow.

Protester: “I don’t want this war. Almost no one here wants it. I want the whole world to see that we don’t want it. We don’t want it to weigh on our conscience for decades.”

Human rights groups say another 725 people were arrested at antiwar protests in Minsk and and other cities across Belarus.

