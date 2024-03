By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Activist Yamilka Lafita, known on social media as Lara Crofs, shared with elTOQUE this video of the protests taking place this Sunday in Santiago de Cuba. In the footage, police can be seen at the scene of the demonstration and the population responding to the repressive forces with shouts of “we’re hungry!” and “electricity and food!”

