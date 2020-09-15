Protests Continue in Belarus Despite Reports of Torture

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Human Rights Watch report found that Belarusian security forces arbitrarily detained thousands of people and tortured or mistreated hundreds in the crackdown following last month’s presidential election. Despite the reports of violence, another 100,000 people took to the streets of the capital Minsk again Sunday to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Police again attacked and arrested hundreds of protesters. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would loan $1.5 billion to Lukashenko to help stave off an economic crisis as he attempts to retain his grip on power.

Read more world news on Havana Times.