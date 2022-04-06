Protests Escalate in Peru over Rising Prices & Curfew

Screenshot

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, protests are continuing in the capital Lima as anger mounts over the rising prices of fuel, food and fertilizers. On Sunday, the Peruvian government announced it would temporarily scrap a fuel tax to try to stabilize prices. Peruvian President Pedro Castillo faced widespread criticism from human rights groups after he imposed a near-24-hour curfew in Lima and the port city of Callao in response to the nationwide demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters defied the lockdown, forcing Castillo to lift the curfew yesterday.

On Tuesday, police assaulted protesters with tear gas. Meanwhile, at least four protesters have died in clashes with the police this past week, according to Peruvian government officials.

