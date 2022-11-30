Qatari World Cup Official Says 400-500 Migrant Workers Died

While Working on FIFA Tournament venues

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Qatari official who is overseeing the FIFA World Cup has placed the number of migrant workers who have died while working on related projects “between 400 and 500” people. Hassan al-Thawadi cited the figures during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan: “What is the honest, realistic total, do you think, of migrant” —

Hassan al-Thawadi: “The numbers” —

Piers Morgan: — “workers who have died from — as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup, in totality?”

Hassan al-Thawadi: “The estimate is around 400.”

Piers Morgan: “Four hundred.”

Hassan al-Thawadi: “Between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number. That’s something that’s being discussed.”

Piers Morgan: “I mean, there will be people, Hassan, who say that’s a lot of people. That’s” —

Hassan al-Thawadi: “One death is too many, Piers. It’s as simple as that.”

Piers Morgan: “But they may say 400 is a price too big to pay. What do you say to that?”

Hassan al-Thawadi: “What I will say is that one death is a death too many.”

Read more news here on Havana Times