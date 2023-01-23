Rallies Take Place Across US on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, which enshrined the right to abortion in the Constitution, until it was overturned by conservative justices last year. Since then, 12 states have enacted total abortion bans. Rallies to defend abortion rights took place across the U.S. This is Amadi Ozier, a professor and reproductive rights defender in Madison, Wisconsin.

Amadi Ozier: “We will be putting politicians on notice: You come for our abortion rights, you come for our reproductive rights, and we will vote you out!”

