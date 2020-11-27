Rare White Penguin Found on the Galapagos Islands

HAVANA TIMES – A completely white penguin has been discovered on the Galapagos Islands, the National Park authority there has announced, reported dpa news.

A tourist guide first spotted the rare animal on Isabela, the largest island in the archipelago off the coast of Ecuador, the park said on Thursday.

According to experts, the penguin could have the genetic defect leukism. The partial lack of colour pigments causes light fur or plumage in animals that normally have a darker colour.

As opposed to albinism, animals affected by leukism have the normal eye colour for their species.

Sharks, lizards, lobsters and finches with leukism have already been discovered on the Galapagos Islands, but this is the first penguin to be found with the condition there, the statement said.

The Galapagos Islands are home to many animal and plant species not found anywhere else in the world, including the endangered Galapagos penguins.

