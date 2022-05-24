Refugees at US Border Protest Title 42 Expulsions

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Asylum seekers trapped in the Mexican border city of Tijuana led a protest Monday denouncing the Biden administration’s use of Title 42 — a Trump-era public health order that’s been used to bar entry to over 2 million people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking refugee status. A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to continue enforcing the policy. Protesters insist they have a right under international law to claim asylum.

Edward: “For us, Title 42 ends the dream of many, because in all immigrants’ dreams, asylum is a right, and Title 42 takes that right away from us.”

Vanessa: “We’ve been here for almost a year in Tijuana. We’ve been in a shelter for five months, and we’ve been in a rented apartment for five more months, and it has been very difficult. I hope they give us support and let us enter the U.S. And we hope things there will be different, because here in Tijuana there is also a lot of danger.”

