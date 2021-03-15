Remains of 16 Murdered Refugees Repatriated from Mexico to Guatemala

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, the remains of 16 migrants — who were massacred while crossing Mexico as they attempted to reach the U.S. — have been repatriated. The families of the deceased continue to demand justice. This is the father of one of the victims.

Rodolfo Jiménez: “It hurts to lose a child. He went to look for a better life. He wanted to build his house, help his family, his siblings. That was his goal. But, unfortunately, he was killed in the Tamaulipas massacre.”

In January, 19 bodies were found shot and charred inside a pickup truck in the northern state of Tamaulipas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. A dozen Mexican police officers were arrested in connection to the killings. According to the Guatemalan government, at least five people survived the massacre and are currently under protection in the U.S.

Read more news here on Havana Times.