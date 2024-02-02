“Remember Who the Real Enemy Is”: Greta Thunberg’s U.K. Trial for Climate Protest Gets Underway

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the U.K., Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in a London court Thursday as her trial got underway for protesting outside the entrance of a major oil and gas industry conference last October. Thunberg spoke outside the courthouse alongside two co-defendants.

Greta Thunberg: “Even though we are the ones standing here, and climate, environmental and human rights activists all over the world are being prosecuted, sometimes convicted and given legal penalties, for acting in line with science, we must remember who the real enemy is. What are we defending? Who are our laws meant to protect?”