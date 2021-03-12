Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for Probe into Whether GOP Colleagues Aided Insurrectionists

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Washington Democratic Congressmember Pramila Jayapal is calling for a congressional investigation into whether three Republicans — Congressmembers Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Paul Gosar of Arizona — took “active roles” in promoting the deadly assault.

Jayapal was one of about a dozen lawmakers trapped in the House gallery that afternoon as violent pro-Trump insurrectionists pounded at the doors. She tweeted Thursday, “I didn’t know if I would make it out alive … GOP members who aided insurrectionists or stoked the flames that day must be held fully accountable.”

