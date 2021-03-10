Report: 1 in 4 Women & Girls Suffer Domestic Violence

From the World Health Organizaiton

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new report by the World Health Organization finds approximately one-third of women and girls will experience some form of sexual or physical violence in their lifetime.

The report states that one in four women and girls around the world have been physically or sexually assaulted by their partners, with violence often starting as young as adolescence.

The U.N. has called the rise in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic a “shadow pandemic.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.