Report on the Current Political Prisoners in Nicaragua

The regime continues to have political prisoners in different cells and penitentiary systems. (La Prensa)

Between September and October 2023, eight more citizens were arbitrarily detained.

HAVANA TIMES – Between September 1 and October 31, eight people joined the list of people identified as political prisoners. Ninety-one Nicaraguans are being held in the cells of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, according to the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners.

This figure includes political prisoners arrested before the April 2018 sociopolitical crisis. Arrests for alleged political persecution were recorded; 15 were released, and nine are still in detention, stated the Mechanism.

The Mechanism’s report also stated that “arbitrary express detentions have increased, most of which were carried out by people dressed in civilian clothes and in white pick-up trucks not identified as belonging to the National Police. Thus, denying information to relatives about their whereabouts.”

During these two months, trials continue to be held within the prisons, connecting prisoners through videoconference. Six members of the list of political prisoners were banished to Rome under the alleged legal figure of release. They were priests detained for their commitment to public freedoms and human rights.

Priests are the main victims

According to the Mechanism, of the 24 arbitrary detentions recorded in the research period of its latest report, the majority of those detained were priests of the Catholic Church and members of the clergy.

“These events demonstrate the political persecution that the government has unleashed against the Church. Detentions are generally carried out by civilians dressed in civilian clothing, who do not always identify as police officers,” it said.

Of the twelve priests exiled to the Vatican in October, it was documented that the six who were on the list of political prisoners were held incommunicado with their families for several weeks.

Repression against relatives of people under arrest for political reasons has generated “legitimate fear” that prevents them from sharing the little information provided by the authorities.

“It is known that the National Police does not only arrest people but also pressures and threatens family members so that they do not denounce the facts to human rights organizations or make publications on social networks. In addition, reports continue to be received of control visits by the police to the homes of families to harass and monitor the lives of people,” the Mechanism’s report documented.

Human Rights Violations

Political prisoners continue to be victims of serious human rights violations due to arbitrary detentions. They are denied the power to decide on lawyers of their choice by imposing public defenders on them, precluding their effective participation in their court hearings by connecting them only through video calls.

“Of the women political prisoners who carried out a hunger strike to demand improvements in prison conditions in August, information was received that some of them have decided to suspend the strike to preserve their already vulnerable health,” the report stated.

The women political prisoners have been transferred to cells with more unhealthy and isolated conditions than those in which they were held.

