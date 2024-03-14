Reports: Biden Weighs Detaining Haitians in Guantánamo If Crisis Leads to Increase in Migration

Caribbean leaders meeting to discuss the crisis situation in Haiti.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A plan to establish a new presidential council in Haiti appears to be crumbling after a number of prominent Haitian politicians and parties have refused to participate. Earlier this week, Caribbean leaders and the United States put forward a plan to establish a seven-person panel to rule Haiti and appoint a new prime minister to replace Ariel Henry, who agreed to resign after facing an armed uprising.

In related news, the Biden administration is reportedly considering housing Haitians in Guantánamo Bay if there is an influx of migrants. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deployed soldiers from the National Guard to block Haitians from reaching Florida.

