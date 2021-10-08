Reuters: AT&T Helped Build Pro-Trump News Network

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new investigation by Reuters has revealed AT&T, the world’s largest communications company, has played a major role creating and funding the far-right One America News Network, or OAN. Court records show AT&T has provided tens of millions of dollars to the network in exchange for the right to air the TV station on AT&T-owned platforms. The founder of OAN, Robert Herring Sr., has even admitted AT&T urged him to launch the station because “they wanted a conservative network.” OAN has played a leading role amplifying Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

