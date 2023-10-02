Right-Wing Opposition Leader Loses Bid to Form New Spanish Government

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Spain, right-wing opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has failed in his bid to form a new government, clearing the way for acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to win four more years in power. In order to clinch another term, Sánchez will need to win the support of two Catalan parties who are demanding amnesty for hundreds of Catalan separatist activists arrested during mass protests in 2017. This is a pro-independence student in Barcelona.

Eloi Redon: “If he wants to respect the Catalan nation, he has to do some steps to go for the amnesty and for the self-determination. So he has to choose if he wants to put Spain back to the right and the extreme-right parties in the power or he wants to progress and go for the future and respect the Catalan people.”

