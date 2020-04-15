Latin America News 

Rio de Janeiro governor tests positive for coronavirus

0 Comments
Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. File photo – Silvia Izquierdo – AP

HAVANA TIMES – Governor of Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro Wilson Witzel has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he announced Tuesday, reported dpa news

“I haven’t felt well since Friday, had a fever, a sore throat, lost my sense of smell and took the test,” the 52-year-old said in a video on Twitter. “Today I got the results.”

He said he now feels better and wants to continue working.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the virus and dismissed recommendations for social distancing.

However Witzel, along with Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria, ordered restrictive measures to fight the disease pandemic and was harshly criticised by Bolsonaro for doing so.

Rio de Janeiro, the country’s third most populous state, went into isolation on Witzel’s orders, closing schools and shops, limiting air and land traffic and keeping people confined to their homes.

Witzel again urged residents to socially distance on Tuesday. “The disease makes no distinction and is spreading fast,” he said.

In the state so far 3,410 people have been infected with the virus, while 224 people have died.

 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

On the Maelcon. Havana, Cuba By Alfredo Castelos (Spain). Camera: One Plus 7 pro

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]