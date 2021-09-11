‘Riverdale’ Cast Speaks Out for Showrunner’s Father Jailed in Nicaragua

A blatant injustice in far off lands has moved the actors and actresses of the popular teen drama series.

HAVANA TIMES – Former Nicaraguan foreign minister, Francisco Aguirre Sacasa, the father of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. the Riverdale TV series writer and showrunner, is unjustly imprisoned and isolated, says his son. Riverdale is preparing for its sixth season after 90 episodes in the first five.

Francisco, 76, is one of over 160 political prisoners currenly jailed by the Ortega-Murillo regime. While some have been in prison for well over a year, Sacasa and 35 other political leaders, candidates, activists, journalists, and businesspeople were abducted in the latest wave of the ongoing repression that began in late May.

Francisco Aguierre Sacasa. File photo: Confidencial

Actors Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and other members of the “Riverdale” cast posted a video asking fans to use the #FreeFrancisco hashtag on social media and to sign a petition demanding the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua.

Mendes said, “We’re imploring you to use your voices to put pressure on the global community and rectify this miscarriage of justice, not just for Francisco, but for any political leaders who put their lives on the line to make this world a better place.”

Francisco Aguirre was formally charged on September 8th of “conspiracy to undermine the national integrity,” a fabricated catch-all offence being levied against dozens of the political prisoners without a shred of evidence.

Like the others, Roberto’s father is being held in total isolation unable to receive visits of his family or attorney. The first hearing held on September 3rd was secret. The unidentified judge ordered he remain in prison for up to six months until a trial is conducted.

Virtually all political prisoners know beforehand that the verdict is guilty; an order that comes directly from “El Carmen”, the private residence and offices of Ortega and Murillo.

In his post last month, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa asked people to pray for his father, who is 76, and the others who disappeared after their arrests.

“My father wants Nicaragua to be a free, democratic country,” he wrote. “He’s dedicated his life to the betterment of his homeland and its citizens. It’s gotten him into trouble before, but never as dire as this. We fear the worst.”

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.