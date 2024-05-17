Ron DeSantis Eliminates Climate Change as Priority in Florida’s Energy Policy

Ron DeSantis doesn’t believe that “climate change” is a real problem.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that removes all references to “climate change” in state law and weakens regulations on pipelines, among other measures. The move eliminates climate change as a priority in Florida’s energy policy decisions, despite Florida being on the frontlines of the climate crisis as it faces worsening hurricanes, rising sea levels, extreme heat and toxic algae blooms.

Read more news here on Havana Times.