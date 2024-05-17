Ron DeSantis Eliminates Climate Change as Priority in Florida’s Energy Policy
HAVANA TIMES – In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that removes all references to “climate change” in state law and weakens regulations on pipelines, among other measures. The move eliminates climate change as a priority in Florida’s energy policy decisions, despite Florida being on the frontlines of the climate crisis as it faces worsening hurricanes, rising sea levels, extreme heat and toxic algae blooms.