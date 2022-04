By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The pioneering Mexican human rights activist Rosario Ibarra has died at the age of 95. After her son was forcibly disappeared in 1975, she founded the Eureka Committee of the Disappeared. Ibarra would later become the first woman to run for president of Mexico. Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission described her as a “pioneer in the defense of human rights, peace and democracy in Mexico.”

