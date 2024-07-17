Rosario Murillo Irrigates Her “Trees of Life” with Venom

Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s all-powerful first lady, vice president and only government spokesperson.

The Ortega-Murillo dictatorship has never revealed the cost Nicaraguans pay for constructing, installing and illuminating the metal structures they call “trees of life.”

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – On July 12, Rosario Murillo, the second half of Nicaragua’s dictatorial couple, closed off last week with a stream of disparaging adjectives and insults aimed against those critical of her regime. Monday, July 15, brought a new fountain of epithets against those who oppose her, alleging that they don’t want “to see progress in Nicaragua.’

“We’re living in a country that prospers, in a country that progresses, and that’s the progress that the rubbish, the outdated, the soulless don‘t want to see. The unmasked straw devils can’t accept the people’s betterment, and that, together, we’re improving life. They’re the cross-eyed of the soul, crooked souls, they’re blind and deaf to the understanding of good, decrepit of heart. For that reason, life has defeated them, because they’re full of evil, pickled by hatred and failure,” spouted Murillo.

It should be noted that Murillo, who formerly considered herself a poet, chooses her vituperations carefully – in the above case, a rhyming stream of colloquial Spanish words: “virecos de alma; chuecos de alma, ciegos y sordos, cacrecos de corazón.”

Nicaragua’s irate first lady and vice president continued: “Decrepit, failures, defeated, the Empire’s coin-swallowing slot machines, they swallow the crusts they’re thrown to sell out the homeland. Permanently for sale, them, the hangmen of their own people, they don’t want to see the progress, because progress doesn’t favor them, nor the rights of the people, these vanquished, failures, that’s why the people don’t love them. You see the faces of bitterness, living vinegar, and how they bragged of the terrorism they wanted to impose on Nicaragua. It seems to them very dashing, very brilliant to have turned to terror, planning to subdue a valiant, honorable, noble people who have never been subdued or defeated, much less by such a class of loud-mouths and sell-outs.”

Rosario Murillo also announced that on Tuesday, July 16, in the run-up to the celebration of the Sandinista Revolution, more of the metallic trees which have become the symbol of her power, would be installed. The dictatorship has never informed the public about the cost the Nicaraguan people pay for the construction, installation, and illumination of the so-called “trees of life.”

“This Tuesday, we’ll be lighting 50 trees of life. Real life, life is truly light, in justice, affection, in recognition, in brotherhood, in solidarity and in complementarity. We’ll install 50 trees of life in different points of Managua and our country. Each one of them a symbol of the people’s victories over the enemies of the blessed homeland, the enemies of peace. Tomorrow (Tuesday), those symbols will be lit,” she informed.

Rosario Murillo’s metal “trees of life”

