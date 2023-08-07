Russian Court Sentences Alexei Navalny to Another 19 Years in Prison

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Russian court sentenced imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to another 19 years after convicting him of extremism charges during a closed-door trial. The Kremlin critic and nationalist politician, who is already serving an 11-year term, said the charges are politically motivated, and asked his supporters to keep resisting Putin’s government and its crackdown on dissent. Navalny wrote of the new sentence on X, “The number does not matter. … [L]ike many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence.”

