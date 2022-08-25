Russian Dissident Arrested After Calling Russia’s War in Ukraine an “Invasion”

Yevgeny Roizman will most likely receive three years in prison for calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine an invasion.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, police arrested a prominent opposition leader Wednesday on charges of “discrediting” the Russian army. Yevgeny Roizman, the 59-year-old former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city, faces three years in prison under a new censorship law signed by President Vladimir Putin in March. Roizman said Wednesday his arrest came after he refused to describe Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and instead publicly called it an “invasion.”

