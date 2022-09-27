Russian Draft Prompts Mass Exodus of Eligible Men

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, a Kremlin spokesperson said Monday “no decisions have been taken” on whether to close Russia’s borders, after thousands of military-age men lined up for hours to cross into neighboring countries in an effort to avoid conscription. The mass exodus comes after President Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 additional Russian troops to Ukraine. This is a 36-year-old man from Moscow who spoke to reporters just after crossing into Georgia on Monday.

Draft resister: “Of course, this has scared many people. No one wants to go off to die. Probably people choose this way of protesting, to leave the country, you could say practically to nowhere. People are crossing on foot, with one bag, leaving their whole life behind, you could say all their possessions, absolutely everything, just to live peacefully.”

