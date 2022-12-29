Russian Missile Attacks Pummel Ukrainian Cities, Causing Fresh Power Outages

Photo: Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Russia has launched a massive series of missile attacks across Ukraine, with reports of explosions and fresh power outages in cities including Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa. The attacks came after Ukrainian officials called on residents to evacuate the city of Kherson amid heavy Russian artillery strikes. On Wednesday, two explosions rattled a maternity hospital in Kherson where at least five people were recovering from childbirth.

Olha Prysidko: “It was frightening, also unexpected. The explosions began abruptly. The window handles started to tear off. Glass. Oh, my hands are still shaking, frankly speaking.”

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his annual address to parliament, where he again pressed for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Read more news here on Havana Times