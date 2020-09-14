Salvadoran Ex-Colonel Convicted for 1989 Murder of Jesuits

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Spain, a former Salvadoran Army colonel was convicted for the 1989 murder of five Jesuit priests. Inocente Orlando Montano served as El Salvador’s security minister. He received a 133 year sentence for ordering the attack carried out by a U.S-trained counterinsurgency force.

Montano lived in the United States for 16 years, before his extradition to Madrid in 2017. The death squad killed six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter, but five of the Jesuit priests were from Spain. His conviction was for their murder.

