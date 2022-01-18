Salvadorans Protest Following Reports That Phones of Journalists and Civil Society Groups Were Hacked

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, people took to the streets of San Salvador Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the peace accords that ended the Salvadoran U.S.-backed war in 1992. Protesters demanded justice for the tens of thousands who were killed and disappeared during the conflict. People also condemned recent news that the phones of dozens of Salvadoran journalists and human rights defenders were hacked with the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Among them were at least 22 journalists with the independent news outlet El Faro, which has led a number of investigations into the government of President Nayib Bukele. This is one of the protesters in San Salvador.