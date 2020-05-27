Same-Sex Couples Wed as Costa Rica Legalizes Marriage Equality
By Democracy Now
HAVANA TIMES – Costa Rica has become the first country in Central America to legalize marriage equality. The landmark ruling went into effect at midnight Tuesday, 18 months after the Costa Rican Constitutional Court ordered lawmakers to implement the reform.
Small ceremonies took place shortly after, respecting the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirós were the first couple to marry in the early hours of the morning.