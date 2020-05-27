Latin America News 

Same-Sex Couples Wed as Costa Rica Legalizes Marriage Equality

0 Comments

By Democracy Now

Same Sex marriage takes effect in Costa Rica.

HAVANA TIMES – Costa Rica has become the first country in Central America to legalize marriage equality. The landmark ruling went into effect at midnight Tuesday, 18 months after the Costa Rican Constitutional Court ordered lawmakers to implement the reform.

Small ceremonies took place shortly after, respecting the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirós were the first couple to marry in the early hours of the morning.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Nuevo Vedado, Havana, Cuba.  By William Q. Ross (USA).  Camera: iPhone X

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]