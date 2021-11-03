Same-Sex Partners in US to Access SS Benefits of Deceased Loved Ones

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In a long-fought victory for LGBTQ rights, same-sex partners will have access to survivors’ benefits if their partners died before they were able to legally marry or they did not meet a threshold of being married at least nine months. On Monday, the Justice Department and the Social Security Administration dropped two Trump administration challenges to lawsuits that granted same-sex couples in both those categories the right to Social Security survivors benefits.

A counsel at Lambda Legal, which brought the lawsuits, celebrated the news, saying, “No one should continue to pay the price for past discrimination”

