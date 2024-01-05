Saturday Marks Third Anniversary of Jan. 6 Insurrection

January 6, 2021

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Saturday marks the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Biden is planning to mark the anniversary by giving a speech today near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the Revolutionary War site where George Washington and the Continental Army camped over the winter of 1777-1778, enduring harsh conditions.

Donald Trump has stated he would pardon the hundreds of people convicted of their participation in the insurrection.

Meanwhile, voters in Massachusetts and Illinois have filed paperwork challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for office, citing the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. Trump is already appealing decisions in Colorado and Maine to remove him from the ballot.

