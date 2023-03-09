Saudi Engineer Released from the US Guantanamo Prison After More Than 2 Decades Without Charge
HAVANA TIMES – A Saudi engineer who was locked up at Guantánamo Bay prison for 21 years without charge has been released and repatriated. Forty-eight-year-old Ghassan al-Sharbi was detained in Pakistan following the 9/11 attacks, where he says he was tortured before being sent to the US Guantanamo, Cuba prison. Thirty-one people remain locked up at the U.S. military prison; 17 have been cleared for transfer if a host country can be identified.